Dr. Robert Malone Claims CIA Psychological Operation Pushing COVID-19 Hysteria, Vaccines

13,630 views

Dr. Robert Malone is not holding anything back…

Not only is he sounding the alarm on the extreme dangers of the mRNA vaccines (which is notable because he was one of the creators) but now he’s saying flat out this is all a CIA operation.

Wow.

Here is Dr. Malone on Joe Rogan’s podcast last week:

On Joe Rogan, Dr Robert Malone suggests we are living through a mass formation psychosis. He explains how and why this could happen, and its effects. He draws analogy to 1920s/30s Germany “they had a highly intelligent, highly educated population, and they went barking mad” pic.twitter.com/wZpfMsyEZZ — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) January 1, 2022

InfoWars had more details:

Speaking to radio host Stew Peters, Dr. Robert Malone exposed what he described as a “handshake agreement” psychological operation “managed” by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency and their international colleagues in the UK against the American and British populations with regards to the COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. Robert Malone, whose work pioneered the creation of modern mRNA vaccines, recently told radio host Stew Peters that U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and their international colleagues in the United Kingdom are “managing” a psychological operation, otherwise known as “psyops,” on the American and British populations with regards the controversial COVID-19 vaccines, which do not prevent vaccinated individuals from contracting or spreading the virus. The psyops, according to Peters and Malone, are designed to convince people in the US and UK to agree to be injected with the controversial COVID-19 vaccines, which Dr. Malone said have been linked to a “huge number of deaths and adverse events,” despite the U.S. government “manipulating data” on them. “There’s psyops happening, conflicting ones, all over the globe,” Peters said to Dr. Malone. “This is what I’m really most interested in, I think, hearing from you about because we know that our CIA is involved in psyops.” Dr. Malone replied, “So here’s the game. The way it’s playing is that the CIA is managing the psyops for the domestic US government outside of the US borders, and their equivalent colleagues over in the UK are managing the psyops against the United States.” “So you don’t believe that the CIA is actively involved in getting Americans to agree to get vaccinated through a psyop?” Peters asked. NATIONAL POLL: Should Obama Be Arrested and Tried For Treason? “They don’t have to,” Dr. Malone said. “It’s a wink-wink, nod-nod, agreement so they have cover, legal cover, because they’re not allowed to do this against the United States, and so what they do is get their buddies in the UK do to it against us, and the folks in the UK aren’t allowed to do it against their people, so we do it against the UK.” “It’s a handshake agreement,” Dr. Malone said.

Here is the full interview of Dr. Malone on the Stew Peters Show on Rumble:

Quote: